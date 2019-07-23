It’s the moment we have all waited for, Training Camp is finally here. Rookies reported into camp yesterday and the veterans will report on Wednesday. I always look forward to Training Camp because that means we are one step closer towards the 2019 NFL Season and there’re lots of story-lines that will be coming into play for the Dolphins during Training Camp such as:

Who would be opposite of Xavien Howard?

Offensive Line Competition

Who will make the 53 Man Roster?

Brian Flores first year as the Dolphins Head Coach

Who will be the QB1 starter in Week 1?

Defensive End Competition following the Departure of Cameron Wake

Lots of storylines happening during Training Camp but the one thing I like is that everyone is fighting for their respective position including QB. That’s the one thing that was lacked when Ryan Tannehill was here is that the front office didn’t try to provide any Competition (or should at least consider) for him when training camp was around the corner (not trying to talk down to Ryan at all but a suggestion the front office should’ve done). Also, if you thought Tannehill was handed the QB opportunity, I highly recommend you look at the infamous 2012 Miami Dolphins season of Hard Knocks and it’s still hard to watch to this day. Moving Forward, it’s a brand new season for the Dolphins and I don’t think they are going to do bad as what many so called analysts (both local and national media) predict because at the end of day, its nothing but lazy journalism where they kept using the same narrative the last few seasons where the Dolphins provide the opposite record.

Training Camp 2019 is officially here!!!!!!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE