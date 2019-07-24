The Dolphins have added two cornerbacks this week and worked out numerous others leading to the question why? We speculate as to why Miami may be in the market for cornerbacks and what could be the reason for this sudden activity. We also talk about players having to earn their roster spot and playing time and why some in the media and some fans are reading way too much into that.

