It’s camp time everyone. The Dolphins get the news cannon booming early with the signing of Dallas Cowboy cast-off Allen Hurns. This is peculiar seeing as though, the wide receiving room is probably the deepest on offense right now.

Here’s what we know:

If anyone thought that we would be adding more pieces at wide receiver, they would be lying. I for one thought that we were set. Hurns is a possession type of receiver. A “comfort blanket type” that would be able to sit in a zone or win a match-up with a Safety or Linebacker and move chains when asked to. What he isn’t, is one of the fleet-feet, like Wilson or Grant. He’s more in line with Parker, and Brice Butler, also a former Cowboy. His contract coming in is very team friendly, a 3 million, one-year deal as reported. This protects the 2020 cap, and probably gives him a chance to prove himself after being jettisoned from Dallas.

Here’s what we don’t know…. sort of:

What we don’t know, is why the team signed him. I know we are will look to add talent at cost. However, this one is perplexing. The WR room is set in my mind. I am always an advocate for letting young players prove themselves, and I am still the co-conductor for the Preston Williams hype train. Even if we lose oft-injured Parker for a stretch, I would have liked to see Williams step up and grab that spot on the field. We also don’t know who’s spot he is going to replace. Is it Parker? Or Butler. The offense still has so many question marks about style, technique and personnel, and the team dropped another ether into the mix. Can he just be a camp body? That’s another perspective. Why waste the spot when we can sure up the offensive line or defensive line and help replace the loss of Kendrick Norton.

Maybe Hurns will be cut by week one. Maybe he will carve out 500 yards and 3-5 touchdowns. Maybe he will ride the bench the whole season. No one truly knows, and I for one am excited to find out. Stay tuned Dolphinsland.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE