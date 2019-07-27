After a very long off season for the Miami Dolphins, it’s finally time to put the pads on and let competition at certain positions unfold. It’s also a time to see what the rookies can do. Will they bite as young pups, or will they take more time to develop? How much of a jump will a second-year player make from their rookie season? All of these are things I look forward to in training camp when the pads come on.

The biggest question for everyone is the quarterback position between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. To me it’s Fitzpatrick’s job until Rosen steps up. Fitzpatrick is the seasoned veteran with poise and confidence in his game. He knows how to get the ball into his receiver’s hands and has good anticipation, but he’s also a gunslinger and is up and down. Rosen is still young and with his 2nd team in just his second year after being draft number 10 overall so it’s natural that he will struggle early, but I would expect him to get better as camp goes on.

I’m curious how the new coaching staff is going to use the talent on this roster, such as how will the team use second year player Minkah Fitzpatrick. Will they continue to use Bobby McCain at free safety? How will they utilize all of their defensive backs knowing that TJ McDonald and Reshad Jones are both better used in the box? On offense, how will the offensive line shake up and how will the team utilize their running backs?

The other thing I’m excited to see is how the rookies and undrafted players will do. Christian Wilkins will get all of the buzz, but I’d like to see what the Dolphins have in guard Michael Deiter or linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Or will a Preston Williams carry his momentum from mini camp to push for a roster spot?

All of these things get me excited for the season, but most of all it means football is around the corner and I can stop reading about the pundits being negative about the team. It also means a fresh start and we can put last season behind us.

