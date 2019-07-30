Head coach Brian Flores had an offensive line shake up yesterday that surprised a lot of people. Dave Deguglielmo is IN as the Miami Dolphins offensive line coach and Pat Flaherty is OUT. After just 4 practices Flores fired one of his first hires. What does this shake-up mean and did Brian Flores make a knee jerk reaction? Or did Flores make the move at the right time before things got out of hand? And how does this move reflect on rookie head coach Brian Flores? We break this down from every possible angle.

