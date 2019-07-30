Tony breaks down Day 5 of the Miami Dolphins practice and goes over what took place on the field Tuesday. Plus, Tony goes into the offensive line moves on the field and with the coaching staff that has been the big story of this Dolphins training camp thus far.
