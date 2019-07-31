On today’s show we talk about the rumor that the Dolphins are showing interest in recently released 1st round pick Robert Nkemdiche. Should Miami make a play for him? I give you my opinion on what the Fins should do. We also talk more about the offensive line shake up from earlier this week and what changes were made at Tuesday’s practice. What new players were running with the 1st string. Also I share my thoughts on Ryan Fitzpatrick running away with the quarterback competition so far and what it means. Plus, we have a full breakdown of Tuesday’s Dolphins practice and a report from Luis Sung from PhinManiacs.com

