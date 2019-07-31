Sad news today as Miami Dolphins legend, Nick Buoniconti, has passed away at the age of 78.

I'm sorry to report that Nick Buoniconti has died. — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) July 31, 2019

Nick was traded to the Dolphins in 1969 and led one of the best defenses for his first 6 years with the team. His leadership made him a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ defense. During his time in Miami, the team went to 3 consecutive Super Bowls, winning 2 in 1972 and 1973.

In his career, Nick Buoniconti was a 2 time Super Bowl Champion, 2 time Pro Bowl selection, 2 second-team All Pro. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001 and is in the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor. Our condolences to the Buoniconti family during this difficult time.

