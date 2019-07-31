Over the last five seasons, one of the best draft picks the Miami Dolphins have had is defensive back Bobby McCain. McCain came to the Dolphins as a raw rookie from Memphis and he has improved every season. McCain isn’t a star or a shutdown defensive back, but rather a solid player. Former head coach Adam Gase used to say you can’t count out Bobby McCain and he’s right. He’s been a nickel back the last few years and it seemed like he could get lost in the shuffle with Xavien Howard, Reshad Jones, TJ McDonald, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Then the team gave him a contract extension. They tried working him on the boundary opposite Howard but didn’t work out and he stayed at the nickel.

This year the new staff decided to experiment with McCain at free safety since neither McDonald nor Jones can play the deep position well. The staff wants to keep moving Fitzpatrick around so why not? The adjustment seems to be working out and McCain is up to the challenge. The question I have is why didn’t the previous staff try this experiment out? Like I said before McDonald and Jones can’t play the deep position because they are both in the box safeties. With this move, the Dolphins can put McDonald or Jones at the strong safety position and use the possibly at linebacker or dime package. Fitzpatrick can play the nickel back position where he has been terrific at.

When the Dolphins hired coach Brian Flores, the talk was bringing the Patriot way. I hate hearing about the Patriot way. When I think of the Patriots, I think of having versatile players that play multiple positions. The Patriots are famous for their defensive backs play multiple positions. Guys like Patrick Chung and Devin McCourty. The Dolphins have some versatile players like Fitzpatrick and now McCain. Have to like the creativity the new staff.

