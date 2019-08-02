DT Daily 8/2: Fitzpatrick vs Rosen & DeVante Parker Thoughts

On today’s show Tom talks about DeVante Parker and how he has looked this training camp so far. Has he put it all together? Or is it still fools gold? Tom also talks about the Fitzpatrick vs Rosen competition and with Rosen having a better day on Thursday is Rosen coming on and maybe starting to get things to “click” for him? All of this and much much more.

