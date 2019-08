Sam and Chris reunite the band…before splitting up again. But in his absence, a new band member emerges to pick up Chris’s guitar and strum a few chords. Travis Wingfield of Locked On Dolphins returns to Perfectville to give his thoughts on the current Miami Dolphins team, which player(s) are underrated around the league, and the biggest talent whiff of his analytical career.

