Training Camp is officially underway for the Miami Dolphins. We have seen everything from staff firings to relatively unknown players making their marks. Three items have stood out to me thus far in the early stages of Dolphins training camp.

The hype around Preston Williams is deafening. Quarterback Josh Rosen locked in and helped showcase Williams’ talents during practice. Rosen looks like he feels the most comfortable when he is looking his way. Williams admitted that the two are working on getting better and trying to work on “their connection,” and he wanted to work on and master his craft. He has the eye of Xavien Howard who sung his praises. Williams should push and take a spot from the Wide Receiver room. Bringing in Allen Hurns surprised fans and if Williams continues to ascend, Brice Butler might be out of a job.

Preston Williams continues to improve and impress day after day. There is a lot of potential there. The Dolphins are deep at WR but with Parker's lackluster history and Wilson's hip there is an opportunity for a WR like Williams or Butler to make this team and see the field. — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 4, 2019

Speaking of Josh Rosen. He’s not doing very well. Is it too early for Dolphin pundits to jump back on the Tank for Tua train? Maybe. However, he doesn’t have the luxury of time to ease into the system, learn it and excel. He’s always been the cerebral player, who, if he doesn’t see the right development of a play, he won’t force the pass. Ryan Fitzpatrick, on the other hand doesn’t care about the defense. He sees his guy, and he is throwing. Coverage be damned. In situations where we might need 30 points to win games, Rosen just isn’t cutting it loose yet, and that has my eyebrow raised. Again, it is early enough where week one analysis doesn’t matter. It’s not enough for me to just be ok with Fitz winning the job, it’s the “how” Rosen is playing himself out of the job that’s the story here. He’s playing like he’s not facing a loaded QB class in 2020.

I didn’t see Sam Eguavoen making the team, much less taking, and holding on to Raekwon McMillan’s spot. I will admit, I was wrong about how the Linebackers would be used and more importantly, who would play. I was on board with playing Kiko Alonso another year. Undrafted Rookie Tre Watson might have a say so in gobbling up Kiko’s minutes. I figured the team would ride a mostly 4-3 front where McMillan would be the mike, and rotate Andrew Van Ginkel when we had a 3-4 look. We have had other players step up, and Kiko and Raekwon are staring down the barrel of lost jobs, or at the very least losing playing time.

I’m all in on Williams battling for playing time, and hungry unknown linebackers making their mark. I’m even more interested in seeing how Rosen v Fitzpatrick plays out going into week two and the first preseason game. Even though it’s just practice as Allen Iverson once said, it’s been a ton of fun.

