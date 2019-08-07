On this episode, Jim Johnson, Louis Ragone, and Michael Fink discuss the passing of Nick Buoniconti. We answer member questions. We touch on the RB and TE positions. We talk about the difference we see in this regime compared to recent previous staffs. We talk about what you should be paying attention to Thursday night against the Falcons. We discuss what we’ll be looking for from the coaching staff this season as well.



BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE