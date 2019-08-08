The Miami Dolphins signed former 1st round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche to a 1 year deal Thursday morning. After signing him they placed Nkemdiche on the active/PUP list.

BREAKING NEWS: The @MiamiDolphins signed former 1st round pick Robert Nkemdiche to a 1 year contract — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 8, 2019

Nkemdiche was college teammates with current Miami Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil. They were both selected in the first round of the 2016 draft. Coming out of High School Nkemdiche was the #1 overall rated High School player. He was only the fourth player since 2002 to be the consensus No. 1 prospect. There were off the field issues with him during his time at Ole Miss which did cause his draft stock to slip a bit. In Arizona the injury bug got Nkemdiche and he missed numerous games. In week 14 of the 2018 season he injured his knee which required surgery that ended his season. When he arrived at training camp a few weeks back in Arizona he was not fully recovered and out of shape, which is why Arizona let him go.

For the Dolphins this is a low-risk high-reward type of singing. Not a lot of money spent here to roll the dice on a highly skilled and talented athlete. if he can get his knee back to 100% and himself back in playing shape the Dolphins might be able to get the most out of Nkemdiche. The Dolphins defensive line is very young and Nkemdiche fits in with this group. With Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, and Vincent Taylor the core of that unit right now, if Nkemdiche can get healthy he would be a solid addition to this rotation. I would not be surprised to see Nkemdiche start the season on the PUP list preventing him from playing in the first part of the regular season. But hopefully we will see him come late October/November.

The #Dolphins signed DT Robert Nkemdiche and placed him on the active/PUP list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 8, 2019

