Welcome to the very first episode of Tailgate Talk with Pat and Oronde. Each and every week throughout the 2019 Miami Dolphins season I will be joined by these two Miami Dolphins Legends to go over all of the hot topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins of today. On today’s show we talk about the current quarterback competition taking place in Miami between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, what they think of new Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and what it is like playing for a rookie head coach and have they ever seen a situation where an assistant coach was fired after only a couple practices in training camp. They also share their thoughts on what it was like playing in preseason games and did they want to play in preseason games, and what players on this current Miami Dolphins roster they expect to make a big jump in 2019 and raise their game. We go over all of this and more with Pat and Oronde. We close out the show with all three of us giving their Top 5 NFL running backs of all time and that debate gets a little spirited and lively! Tweet us @DolphinsTalk with your list of Top 5 NFL Running Backs and join our discussion.

This if the first of a new weekly show we will have right here exclusively at DolphinsTalk.com. So make sure to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Soundcloud so when a new show drops it goes right to your smart device and you can listen immediately.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE