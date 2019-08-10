Aaron & Josh are back together to look back at the Dolphins first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Since the result wasn’t terribly important, they didn’t even mention it. They did, however, talk about the performances–good and bad–that stood out and look ahead to the next preseason game against Tampa Bay. Come for the football, stay for the classic Florida Marlins references on another episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

