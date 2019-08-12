On today’s show we talk about the Miami Dolphins release of defensive end Jonathan Woodard in a bit of a surprising move. They made the move to sign linebacker Terrance Smith. We also talk about the Dolphins signing of Robert Nkemdiche last week. Tom gives his thoughts on the first preseason game as well. And we end the show with the big story from last week of Kenny Stills calling out Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on his political leanings. We save the political stuff for the end of the show so if you don’t want o hear it, we get it, and you are warned when its about to start.

