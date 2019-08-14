On today’s show we talk about Miami’s so called interest in Jadeveon Clowney. What is real, what isn’t, and are Miami’s days of going after big names via free agency or trade over with. We do a brief recap of Tuesday’s joint practice with Tampa Bay. And we end the show with a chat with Igor from MetLifeTakeover.com. Igor is one of the organizers of the MetLifeTakeover and this is the 10 year anniversary of the event and he tells us what is in store for this year as there are two events. One for the Jets game and one for the Giants game.

