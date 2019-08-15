On today’s episode of Tailgate Talk with Patrick Surtain and Oronde Gadsden we cover all of the big stories of the week in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Preston Williams has made a splash since coming to the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent this offseason. Oronde Gadsden knows what it was like being an undrafted free agent wide receiver who came into the league and fought for a roster spot. We get Oronde’s opinion on Williams and what he see’s in the young receiver. We also get Pat’s thoughts on Preston and get insight from an elite cornerback who played in the league on what it was like to cover a wide receiver who was 6’3″ or 6’4″ vs covering a little speed receiver like Albert Wilson or Jakeem Grant. We also talk about the big story of the past week with Kenny Stills calling out Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Pat and Oronde give their thoughts on the entire situation and if Kenny handled it right or should he have kept it in-house and out of the public eye. We also talk about the Dolphins and Buccaneers joint practices this week and if these two former players liked doing joint practices with other teams, what they are looking for in this weeks preseason game vs Tampa Bay, and we close out the show with each of us giving our Top Five NFL Wide Receivers of All Time.

