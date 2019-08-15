Scott and Alex are back into full-on conversation on the Two Old Dolfans Podcast. This episode follows the first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on the eve before the second game, against the Tampa Bay Bucs. The boys spend a few minutes talking about The Boys, among other things they’ve done since the last podcast, before jumping into the Dolphins ball pit. The discussion flows from the rookies and new players, to coaching, to GMing concerns. Rosen. Williams. Ballage. Baker. The Fitzgeralds. Needham. Howard. Harris. More… Alex makes a bold prediction. In the end, they spend a few minutes remembering Nick Buoniconti.

