The Dolphins lost on a last second field goal to go 1-1 in the preseason and on this edition of The Post Game Wrap Up Show we break everything down and recap the game. We go over the night Josh Rosen had and talk about whether he should be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins come week 1 of the regular season. Preston Williams, how was his follow up performance, well it din’t go well. We talk about the night Preston had. We have a brutally honest assessment about the Dolphins offensive line and its not pretty folks. We hold nothing back when talking about this position group on the Dolphins and tell you why the Dolphins have a huge issue on their hands heading into the regular season. On the defensive side of the ball there were a lot of positives and we go over all of the good. Charles Harris, Sam Eguavoen, Christian Wilkins, Jerome Baker and others all had a fantastic game vs Tampa and we heap tons of praise on them.

