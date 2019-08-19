On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about all of the hot topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins as they prepare for their 3rd preseason game vs Jacksonville. We talk about the Rosen vs Fitzpatrick quarterback battle, the PFF score for Michael Deiter which is head scratching and we dive into PFF rankings overall and in general and what do they really mean. We also talk about fantasy football and what value do some of the skill position players on the2 019 Miami Dolphins have in fantasy football this year? What guys are draft-able and in what rounds are you targeting some of these Dolphins? We give you our opinion on that.

