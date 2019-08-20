On today’s show I talk about the latest news coming out of Miami Dolphins practice. The offensive line appears to bet set and there is a little surprise that the Dolphins are going to roll into the regular season with two rookie offensive linemen. Flores talks about the quarterback competition, and states Fitzpatrick will start Thursday but we shouldn’t read anything into that? Really…we shouldn’t Coach Flores? Also, Dolphins running back Mark Walton took care of his legal issues yesterday and we talk about how that all played out. Plus I end the show with a funny story when I went to place a bet on the Miami Dolphins for the upcoming 2019 season.

