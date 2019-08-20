Jim Johnson and Kirk Marks join Michael Fink to recap the Tampa game. We discuss a number of veterans who could possibly be waived. I explain why we as fans overuse the offensive line as an excuse for poor QB play. Lastly, we ask about the importance of the 3rd pre-season game.
