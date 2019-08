Suffering from some technical difficulties, the two old dudes manage to push out a short episode following the Tampa Bay pre season game. Scott had a birthday, and throws in a quick story about Adelitas Way. Alex is looking forward to a big trip coming up. The conversation is all about what they both saw from our young Dolphins in the pre-season tilt with the Bucs. Sam “Tequila” wins our MVP. Listen in.

