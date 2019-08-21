The Miami Dolphins and Jakeem Grant came to terms on a contract extension late Tuesday night to keep the speedy wide receiver in Miami till 2023. Terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed. Grant was a 6th round pick in the 2016 draft and has been an on the field contributor for the Dolphins since his rookie season.

The Dolphins giving Jakeem Grant a long term extension makes a lot of sense. Guy who works hard, shows up every week. Can help on returns, as a WR, and is a gadget player for this offense. — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 21, 2019

The Dolphins have a very deep wide receiver group at this time but it is clear the coaching staff and front office view Grant as someone they want to be part of their long-term plans. Grant was having his best season in 2018 before he went down to an achilles injury. Grant had one kickoff and one punt return for a touchdown as well as 21 receptions for 268 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. Jakeem Grant is still working his way back to full strength but should be ready to go for the start of the 2019 season where I expect new Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea will use him in a variety of ways on offense to maximize his full potential.

The four-year deal for the #Dolphins big-play receiver and returner is now done, source said. https://t.co/aZ1eymSSKo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2019

With the Dolphins now locking up Xavien Howard and Jakeem Grant to long term deals one has to wonder when they will look to sign Laremy Tunsil to an extension. Tunsil will want to be paid like the highest paid left tackle in the league and he very well is worth it. The Dolphins may want to slow-walk the Tunsil signing though knowing they still have the 5th year option and the franchise tag after that before they really have to break the bank to extend Tunsil. That will be an interesting one to watch over the next year or so moving forward. I am not so sure the Dolphins will be in a rush to extend Tunsil now before the regular season although there was some buzz that they may look to do that.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE