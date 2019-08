Today’s Countdown to Kickoff Pregame show previews tonight’s third and important preseason game between the Miami and Jacksonville. We go over the match-up’s, talk Rosen and Fitzpatrick, what are we looking for tonight and who needs to step up to win themselves a spot on the roster. The third preseason game is always the most important one and this year is no different with the Dolphins having a very young roster and a lot of jobs up for grabs.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE