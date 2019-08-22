On this episode of Tailgate Talk with Patrick Surtain and Oronde Gadsden talk about the Dolphins quarterback battle between Rosen and Fitzpatrick. Who should be Miami’s regular season starter, these two Dolphins legends give you their thoughts. We also go around the league and get their thoughts on the Antonio Brown situation, the new Pass Interference rule, should the NFL go to 18 regular season games, and are running backs being under valued these days.

