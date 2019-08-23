The Dolphins beat the Jaguars 22-7 in the third preseason game of the year and Tom and Mike break it down on this edition of the POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW. We go in depth on the quarterback controversy in Miami and who should head coach Brian Flores start week 1 vs Baltimore. In this game and in three preseason games Josh Rosen has outplayed Ryan Fitzpatrick but it still seems like per his post-game comments Flores is leaning towards Fitzpatrick being named the starter. Why? Should he? Is Flores right? We also talk about the improving play of the defense overall and the pleasant surprise that side of the ball has been through three preseason games. We go inside the stat sheet, break down the numbers, tell you the positives and the negatives from this game, and once again talk about the troubling offensive line play. All of this and an update on our search for a quality Italian Restaurant in South Florida on this Post Game Wrap Up Show!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE