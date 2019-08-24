There was an unsubstantiated internet report Friday night that the Miami Dolphins had Miami Dolphins superstar left tackle Laremy Tunsil on the trade block and were open to offers to trade him. The website in question even “doubled down” late Friday night that their report was accurate and that Tunsil was available via trade. That report has turned out to be false per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins are not trading Laremy Tunsil per @HeraldSports — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 24, 2019

The Dolphins never had Laremy Tunsil on the trade block. Per the Miami Herald report the Dolphins have received phone calls from teams asking about Laremy Tunsil in some type of trade package over the past week, but the Dolphins have told the teams calling that Laremy Tunsil will not be traded. Furthermore per the Miami Herald report the Dolphins have assured Tunsil and his camp there is no truth to the bogus rumors they are looking to move him via a trade.

Tunsil is only 25 years old and arguably one of the best left tackles in the NFL today. He is under contract to the Dolphins this year for only $2.1 million and next year (his firth year rookie option which Miami picked up) for only $10.3 million. It makes no rational sense for a team that is rebuliding to trade a young superstar player who is making relatively little money compared to the elite players at his position. There was a report earlier this summer that the Dolphins were even thinking of signing Tunsil to a long-term extension prior to the 2019 season. While that hasn’t happened yet, it does appear that Tunsil is in the long-term plans for the Miami Dolphins.

Two other Dolphins players who were in the same draft class as Laremy Tunsil were recently given long-term extensions by the Dolphins. Xavien Howard a few months back and just this past week Jakeem Grant. It would make sense that the Dolphins would look at some point to extend Tunsil as well and lock him up long-term in Miami for years to come.

