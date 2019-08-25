One of my favorite bets each and every year is to bet the OVER/UNDER Win total prior to the start of the 2019 NFL season. They are season long bets that gives you a rooting interest in teams that aren’t your dedicated favorite team. Here are my “best bets” for the 2019 NFL Season on the OVER/UNDER win total.

Philadelphia OVER 10

I think Carson Wentz is finally healthy, the Eagles have the best offensive line in maybe the NFL, and the weapons they have at the skill positions is really good. On the other side of the ball I like what the Eagles have there as well. In a bad division with the Giants and Redskins rebuilding and a Cowboys team whose best player may hold out or show up for week 1 not in game shape, I think the Eagles win the NFC East easy and win at least 11 games.

NY Jets UNDER 7.5

Essentially you are betting if the Jets can be an 8-8 and .500 team. I don’t think they are, so give me the under. For one, Sam Darnold was just ok last year, and I think he will improve this year but not take a big step. He doesn’t have much help at the WR position either. On the other side of the ball yes, the Jets Front 4 is really good, but the linebackers are a mess and their secondary needs some help. Plus, I have seen Adam Gase for 3 years and I am not sold on him being a good coach. I think the Jets get swept by the Pats, and at best they split with Buffalo and Miami. And if they got swept by the Bills, I am not shocked. This is a 6-10 or 7-9 team so give me the under here.

Jacksonville OVER 8

Two years ago the Jags were one play…..yes one play…away from going to the Super Bowl. Yes, 2018 was a mess. But they have upgraded their QB position and to me that helps a lot. The defense is still a topflight unit. I have no worries there, and I think the AFC South is a mess right now. Luck may miss games in the regular season to start, Houston is wanting to trade Clowney plus I am not a big Watson fan and that offensive line is not very good. The Titans to me I cannot trust, and they may end up playing Ryan Tannehill at some point. Yes, RYAN TANNEHILL! I think Jacksonville can get to 9 or 10 wins easy this year.

LA Rams UNDER 10.5

I see bit of a super bowl hangover here with the Rams. Suh is gone. Gurley is less than 100%. They have a lot of trips to the East coast this year, at Cleveland, at Pittsburgh, at Atlanta, at Carolina. Then factor in tough home games with the Saints, Bears, and Ravens. I could see the Rams at 10-6 here easily and I am not sold they are the same team as last year. I feel confident the Rams go under here.

Minnesota OVER 9

To me the Vikings are the best team in the NFC North. I know I know, Packers and Bears. But those 2 teams I am not sold on. Last year everyone was all over the Vikings when they added Kirk Cousins….and it just didn’t work out. I think everyone was a year early. I think Cousins with a year under his belt in Minnesota and a new offensive philosophy of running the ball more and playing solid defense will lead the Vikings to a big year. This team has 10-6 or better written all over them.

Arizona UNDER 5

I hate betting two over/under’s with teams in the same division, but this is just low hanging fruit here. I am not a big Kyler Murray fan; I think his lack of height will hold him back and prevent him from being great. He has no offensive line in front of him. The defense isn’t any good. The new head coach couldn’t win in the Big 12 I have no idea how he will win in the NFL. This franchise is a mess. A real big mess. Arizona will be fighting with Miami for the #1 overall pick in 2019.

