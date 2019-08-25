Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the state of the Miami Dolphins following the team’s Preseason Week 3 win over Jacksonville. They discuss the quarterbacks and the defense as well as a potential trade for Jadaveon Clowney and how that might mean the days are numbered in Miami for Kenny Stills and Kiko Alonso. They also discuss Andrew Luck’s retirement and what you should look for in the final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. All of this and more on your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

SUBSCRIBE!

APPLE PODCASTS

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2

GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC

https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi

SPOTIFY

https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ

STITCHER

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show

SOUNDCLOUD

https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640

RSS

http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss

FOLLOW!

TWITTER

twitter.com/SameOldDolphins

twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock

twitter.com/AarontheBrain

FACEBOOK

www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins