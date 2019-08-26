On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast I talk about all of the latest news in a busy weekend in the world of the Miami Dolphins. TJ McDonald was released, Reshad Jones was told he won’t be traded this year, there was a fake Tunsil report that circulated this weekend, and what other veteran players may be let go or traded this upcoming week. We dive into it all and talk about all of the latest happenings with the Dolphins roster as we get closer to cut down day. Also, I talk about an interesting tidbit I heard from Pat Kirwin from Sirius/XM NFL Radio last Friday regarding Josh Rosen and his future in Miami.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE