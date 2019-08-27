Jim Johnson, Louis Ragone, and Michael Fink discuss TJ McDonald, Andrew Luck, the roster, and the new Pass Interference rule. We touch on the Kenny Stills situation as well and give you our opinions on him sticking around. We have several spirited debates you won’t want to miss so make sure you listen in.



