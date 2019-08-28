On this episode of DolphinsTalk.com Daily we dive into all the news and rumors regarding Jadeveon Clowney possibly being traded to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are in on the Clowney sweepstakes and a trade may happen at any time. What do we know as fact, what are the rumors currently out there, why is Miami interested, what does this make sense for the Miami Dolphins, and what is the one mistake Miami cannot make in possibly trading for Clowney. We break this down from every possible angle. In other news we talk about the 4 veteran players Miami let go on Tuesday. No big surprises but four veterans were let go, Miami took on more dead salary cap money for this upcoming season, and how does this effect some of the young talent on Miami’s roster who will now have a greater opportunity to see the playing field in 2019. We also talk about the Dolphins quarterback situation for this Thursday night and the final preseason game vs the Saints. One quarterback is under the weather and will not play, we give you all of the details on that.

