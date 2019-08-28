CBS4 in Miami sat down with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to get to know him a little better. Flores opens up about some things in his life off the field and how he came up through the ranks. As well as being part of the Patriots 20/20 club. Flores also says he will play the best players this upcoming season and it sends a poor message to not play the best players.
VIDEO: Get to Know Brian Flores
