The boys return to discuss the piping hot rumor mill of Jadeveon Clowney possibly being traded to The Miami Dolphins. The uber talented defender has reportedly met with the Miami Dolphins coaching staff to discuss his role and it seems likely that he is moved out of Houston soon. If he comes to Miami, what would his presence mean for this defense? How would he be used? And most importantly, what payment would Charles Harris ask for should Clowney want #90 for his jersey?

Plus, Sam and Chris preview the fourth and final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, their new fantasy football league and more.



FOLLOW PERFECTVILLE ON TWITTER @PERFECTVILLEPOD

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE