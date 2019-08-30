The Miami Dolphins made a trade on Friday to bolster their weak offensive line. They gave up a 2020 7th round pick for offensive guard Danny Isidora. Isidora was selected in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. In two seasons he has started 3 games in two seasons for the Vikings.

The Dolphins trade for Danny Isidora was very smart. They can't use 12 picks in one draft so parting with one is no big deal. Isidora will help give Miami depth on this offensive line and may push to start depending on how the young rookies play early on. — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 30, 2019

Isidora went to college at the University of Miami so it is a bit of a homecoming for him. I would suspect Isidora to push Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter for playing time at the offensive guard spots as he is capable of playing on both the right and left side. If he can’t take their jobs he will give some solid depth to an offensive line that is very young and has little experience.

#Dolphins officially announce they’ve traded a 2020 7th-round draft pick to Minnesota for guard Danny Isidora. Isidora was a fifth-round pick (180th overall) by Minnesota in the 2017 NFL draft. He has played in 21 games with three starts for the #Vikings. — Greg Likens (@GregLikens) August 30, 2019

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE