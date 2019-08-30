On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the two big stories in the world of the Miami Dolphins taking place right now. The first story is after the fourth and final preseason game head coach Brian Flores announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Week 1 starting quarterback to open the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens. We break this down from every angle and tell you what does the future hold for Josh Rosen in 2019 for the Miami Dolphins. We also talk about the latest with the rumors/reports that the Dolphins are open to trading Laremy Tunsil if the Houston Texans blow them away with an offer. Should Miami even be entertaining this? Why are they entertaining this? Are the Dolphins making a huge mistake here? And there are reports now that the Dolphins players are saying they will revolt if Tunsil is traded. To close out the show we talk about the Dolphins 16-13 win over the Saints and talk about some potential cuts Miami will make as they trim the roster to 53 men by Saturday at 4pm eastern time.

