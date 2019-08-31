Per multiple national reports the Miami Dolphins have traded LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans. Early reports are the Dolphins will get TWO first round picks (2020 and 2021) and ONE second round pick (2021) in return. There are more parts to this trade, but they haven’t been announced at this time. We will update this story when the remaining parts of the trade are announced. So check back to this story throughout Saturday.

The @MiamiDolphins have traded Laremy Tunsil per @AdamSchefter . Let the player revolt begin pic.twitter.com/G4nFwiTASH — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 31, 2019

This is a blockbuster! Dolphins getting bigger haul for Tunsil, Stills than Oakland got for Khalil Mack last year. Miami will also get couple of players – Julian Davenport and Johnson Bademosi and give a fourth-rounder in 2020. Dolphins gonna suck in 2019. But they are thrilled. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 31, 2019

More on this story as it develops.

