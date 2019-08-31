On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we go over all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Kiko Alonso has requested to be traded and we break that down and tell you where he may be traded to. The Jadeveon Clowney story takes another turn as he states he is still refusing to be traded to the Miami Dolphins which is why he won’t sign his tender. The Clowney to Miami story appears to be dead at this point and we tell you all of the latest happenings there. The Dolphins made two trades on Friday to bring in two offensive guards to bolster their offensive line. And we go over the latest round of roster cuts the Dolphins made. 13 more players were let go. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

