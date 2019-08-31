 

This will be updated throughout the weekend until the Miami Dolphins are down to their 53 man roster. Keep checking back for the latest information.

Prior to Preseason Game 4:

S T.J McDonald

DT Akeem Spence

OT Jordan Mills

OL Will Holden

LB Chase Allen

TE Clive Walford (Injury settlement)

After 4th Preseason Game

OL Michael Dunn

CB Jalen Davis

LB Quentin Poling

DL Joey Mbu

CB David Rivers

DT Cory Thomas

G/C Kyle Fuller

OL Aaron Montiero

WR Brice Butler

LS Wes Farnsworth

CB Tyler Patmon

RB Kenneth Farrow

OT Jaryd Jones Smith

DT/Guard Durval Queiroz Neto

 

