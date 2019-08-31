This will be updated throughout the weekend until the Miami Dolphins are down to their 53 man roster. Keep checking back for the latest information.
Prior to Preseason Game 4:
S T.J McDonald
DT Akeem Spence
OT Jordan Mills
OL Will Holden
LB Chase Allen
TE Clive Walford (Injury settlement)
After 4th Preseason Game
OL Michael Dunn
CB Jalen Davis
LB Quentin Poling
DL Joey Mbu
CB David Rivers
DT Cory Thomas
G/C Kyle Fuller
OL Aaron Montiero
WR Brice Butler
LS Wes Farnsworth
CB Tyler Patmon
RB Kenneth Farrow
OT Jaryd Jones Smith
DT/Guard Durval Queiroz Neto