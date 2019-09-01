This week, Aaron and Josh are joined by Tom Ernisse of DolphinsTalk.com to discuss the Dolphins’ trade of Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans from all angles. After they discuss the blockbuster trade, they take a look at the Dolphins’ 53 man roster and go week-by-week to make their predictions for how the 2019 Dolphins will fare. As the 2019 regular season approaches, you won’t want to miss this important episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

