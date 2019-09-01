Per Albert Breer the Miami Dolphins claimed 5 players off the waiver wire. They were tied with the Arizona Cardinals as the most active team and claiming the most players off the waiver wire. The five players Miami claimed were..

DE Avery Moss (From Giants)

DB Steven Parker (From Rams)

LB Deon Lacey (Bills)

DE Trent Harris (Patriots)

DB Ken Webster (Patriots)

No word yet on who the five players Miami released were.

Avery Moss was a 5th round pick by the NY Giants in the 2017 draft. In 2017 Moss played in 11 games and started 2 and had 14 tackles. He spent 2018 on the Giants practice squad.

Stephen Parker was an undrafted rookie free agent that signed with the Rams after the 2018 draft who has yet to play in an NFL game. He spent last season on the Rams practice squad.

Deon Lacey was an undrafted rookie free agent of the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. He has bounced back and forth between the CFL and NFL over the years. He is no stranger to Miami as he signed a futures contract with the Dolphins in 2017 only to be waived. Lacey has 16 tackles in 32 career games with the Buffalo Bills.

Trent Harris will be heading home as he played his college football at the University of Miami. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 and has yet to play in an NFL game.

Ken Webster is a 7th round pick of the New England Patriots from just this past years 2019 draft. Ken played his college football at Ole Miss.

