This is the 2019 DolphinsTalk Staff Regular Season Prediction article. The fun with this article, is this was completely done prior to Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills trade. Enjoy the read and have a laugh at our expense!

Mike Oliva Tom Ernisse Aaron “The Brain” Katzker Josh Katzker Brent Antonio Landon Neubarth Jeff Neubarth Week 1 vs Ravens LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS WIN Week 2 vs Patriots LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS WIN LOSS Week 3 @ Cowboys LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS Week 4 vs Chargers LOSS LOSS WIN LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS Week 5 Bye Week 0-4 0-4 1-3 0-4 0-4 1-3 1-3 Week 6 vs Redskins WIN WIN WIN WIN WIN LOSS WIN Week 7 @ Bills LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS Week 8 @ Steelers (MNF) LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS Week 9 vs Jets LOSS WIN WIN WIN WIN WIN WIN Week 10 @Colts LOSS LOSS WIN LOSS WIN WIN LOSS Week 11 vs Bills LOSS LOSS LOSS WIN WIN WIN WIN Week 12 @ Browns LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS Week 13 vs Eagles LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS Week 14 @ Jets LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS WIN LOSS LOSS Week 15 @ Giants LOSS WIN WIN LOSS WIN WIN LOSS Week 16 vs Bengals LOSS WIN WIN WIN WIN WIN WIN Week 17 @ Patriots LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS LOSS Regular Season Record 1-15 4-12 6-10 4-12 7-9 6-10 5-11

Mike: Call me Debbie Downer, but I don’t see the Dolphins winning a lot of games in 2019. The offensive line is an utter disaster and I see the offense struggling mightily. The defense is young and promising, but I don’t think it is good enough to overcome an offense that is just void of talent in many areas. I don’t think they will lose them all, I think they will have “a day” during the season where everything falls into place and clicks. I think it’s the week after the bye week and against the Redskins. But overall this is going to be a long 2019 season. The Dolphins are so young, they are carrying so many undrafted free agents on their roster, this team is an expansion team. We all know what the end goal is and what they are doing (with a wink and a nod (don’t say tanking.)) But I can’t see this team winning games on Sunday’s.

Tom: The growing pains that will come in the 2019 season can only be softened if Josh Rosen develops into a NFL caliber quarterback. While the offensive line is going to be a question mark, the WR group is dynamic and they have pass catching running backs all over the roster. The defense should be improved in year one under Flores. The future is bright, but this year is going to be painful to watch.

Aaron: It’s gonna be a rough start, but I believe Miami will find a way to win one of the four games before the bye week, and the Chargers game seems most likely to me, given that it’s at home, we’ve had their number, and the whole West Coast to East Coast thing. That said, I wouldn’t be shocked if we pulled off a Week 1 upset against Baltimore or beat New England at home, since that’s what we do. If he doesn’t win the job outright before then, Rosen should get the job going into the Week 6 game against Washington after the bye week. I believe he will be solid the rest of the way, but offensive line struggles will likely cap any potential for this offense to be anything more than sporadically decent. I do believe the defense has a high ceiling and will keep the Phins in most games. Don’t be surprised if they pull off more than one upset against teams vying for the playoffs. I’ve got them at 6-10. The floor is probably 3-13, the ceiling probably 8-8.

Josh: I think it’s safe to say this is going to be a long season for the Miami Dolphins but, with any luck, there will be some entertaining moments and the Dolphins will head into the 2020 offseason knowing exactly what they need to do, and with all the resources and draft capital necessary, to take a big leap forward in the season to follow.

Brent: I am predicting the Dolphins will win 7 games this season, and I don’t even think these are homer selections. If you look at the schedule, Miami is facing teams that are train wrecks-like the Giants, Redskins, and now the Andrew Luck-less Colts. I don’t believe Adam Gase will resurrect the Jets and they have too many question marks defensively, so I predict a season sweep. I believe we will split with the Bills, with the win coming at home. Worst Case Scenario is things spiral out of control after going 0-4, However, I think we will manage and those games will be closer than we realize, due to Coach Flores and his staff.

Jeff: 5 wins for Miami this season. I think though this will be a fun team to watch as new stars will emerge, and we will all see that the future is brighter for us than it has been recently. I am encouraged by young players getting the time to prove they belong and a coaching staff and a front office willing to take shots on talented players. If the team can get to 6 wins that would be a major accomplishment and either way, we will be set up nicely for a top pick in 2020.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE