On today’s show we break down the Mega-Trade the Miami Dolphins made on Saturday sending Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans for 3 draft picks and 2 players. Was this the right trade? Did Miami do the right thing here? How does this effect the 2019 season and Miami’s rebuild? We look at the players that Miami acquired in this trade. What does Miami’s offensive line look like now after losing Tunsil. How does this effect Miami’s win total in 2019. We look at this trade from every possible angle and tell you if Miami did the right thing. Also, how does this trade effect Josh Rosen and what does this mean for Rosen’s future in Miami? Does he even have one now? Was this trade made with Tua and Herbert in mind as Miami’s next franchise QB? We also talk about the Miami Dolphins roster cuts that took place on Saturday as well. Which players were let go and were there any big surprises. All of this and more on this very newsworthy episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE