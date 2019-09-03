On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the latest news/rumor as to what the Dolphins plan on doing at left tackle now with Laremy Tunsil gone. Who will start at left tackle this Sunday vs the Ravens? The answer may surprise you. Also, what free agent is Miami talking with to come in as a back-up offensive tackle, we let you know. Also, we talk about the Kiko Alonso trade to the Saints, the Dolphins releasing long snapper John Denney and Vincent Taylor. Why did they let those two players go? And we let you know who Miami signed to replace those guys on the roster. We talk about the passing of Dolphins hall of famer Jim Langer and his career with the Dolphins. And we end the show with my 2019 NFL Predictions and let you know who I think will win every division, who will get the wild card spots, and who will hold up the Lombardi Trophy and win the Super Bowl this season.

