Our good friends at DolfansNYC who run the MetLifeTakeover every year are raffling off an autographed Jason Taylor Hall of Fame Helmet this upcoming Sunday. Money raised from this raffle will go to a great cause and the Jason Taylor Foundation. You can buy tickets online in advance to have your chance to win this helmet. Just PayPal $20 for 5 tickets to DolfansNYC@gmail.com

Going to promote this properly after Dorian passes but we are doing a big fundraiser for @JTFoundation99 on Sunday at Slattery’s, but we want to raise the most money possible so if you want to with this beauty send $20 for 5 raffle tickets to DolfansNYC@gmail.com. pic.twitter.com/cwZ0Ncy72O — Dolfans NYC (@DolfansNYC) September 2, 2019

If you are in NYC and can go in person even better. They will be selling single tickets at the bar for $5 (cannot buy single tickets online) as well and will have additional prizes for people in person. The drawing of the winner will be in the 4th quarter of this Sunday’s Dolphins-Ravens game and you can watch the drawing LIVE on their Instagram account from Slattery’s Midtown Pub in New York City.

Help raise money for a great cause and maybe you will win an amazing piece of Miami Dolphins memorabilia in the process!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE