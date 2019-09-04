STUDS
- Minkah Fitzpatrick: Many have their eyes on shut down corner Xavien Howard to have a big year after signing his big contract but I think Fitzpatrick will surprise even his biggest fans by leading the team in interceptions and defensive plays this season.
- Dolphins Receiving Unit: Despite Kenny Stills being moved via trade to the Houston Texans, I believe Miami will have one of the top receiving units in football this year in terms of big plays and production.
- Kalen Ballage: Despite having a bad offensive line going into this season, I believe Kalen Ballage will have a very good year for Miami and after initially sharing carries with Kenyan Drake, I believe he will end up as the Dolphins primary back going into next offseason.
- Jerome Baker: He showed flashes last season as a rookie, he’s showed potential during this year’s preseason, and he will show the NFL that the Dolphins got a steal in last years draft. I predict that Jerome Baker will make himself the premier linebacker for Miami this coming season.
DUDS
- Dolphins Offensive Line: The Dolphins traded their top player on the offensive line in Laremy Tunsil, and in turn, Miami will have one of the worst lines this coming season – leaving whoever is their starter at quarterback at the mercy of the opposing defense.
- Ryan Fitzpatrick: He is a journeyman quarterback for a reason and despite being a reliable veteran during his 15 year career, he will be a casualty of the offensive line. When he does have protection, he will not be able to generate the plays necessary to take advantage of talent around him thus allowing the coaching staff to hand the reigns to former first rounder Josh Rosen.
- Mike Gesicki: He will be like Parker and will have his moments but in the end will not deliver up to where he was drafted.
- Kenyan Drake: Drake was not used the way he should have been last year and I don’t see that changing. He will continue to share the carries with Kalen Ballage in the backfield and ultimately, be replaced as Miami’s primary back.
Surprises of the 2020 Season
- Kenyan Drake is traded: Kenny Stills shouldn’t have come as a shock after his recent feud with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross but despite he being the Dolphins most reliable receiver, his play and numbers aren’t eye-opening which made him a moveable piece for a team eager to make moves to gain cap flexability and draft capital. Another player that should come as a shock is Kenyan Drake, he scored the winning touchdown to secure the Miami miracle against the Patriots and has shown flashes of a great player when given the chance but Miami is stacked at his position and he’s on a contract year. Miami may be able to get a third-rounder for a team desperate for help at the position such as the Eagles or their most recent trade partner, the Houston Texans.
- Josh Rosen takes QB job and keeps it going into 2020 season: Ryan Fitzpatrick is obviously not the answer and will not do anything with Miami’s offense to allow him to keep the job. Rosen will have a chip on his shoulder and though he will have no protection, he will have enough weapons and athleticism to avoid defenders to put up big enough numbers to convince the coaching staff and front office to build around him with the draft capital and cap they currently have – giving him a full 2021 season to convince the Dolphins and their fanbase he is the face of the franchise and the quarterback they’ve been waiting for.
- Jakeem Grant becomes Miami’s number one weapon on offense: Jakeem Grant, yes, Jakeem Grant will be the number one offensive weapon for the Dolphins offense this coming season. Not Parker, Wilson, nor anyone else you might point to. Grant will become Rosen’s favorite receiver and he will look to number 19 often to bail him out of bad situations and don’t be surprised to see Miami’s coaching staff include him in some wildcat formations this year as well. This is the season, Grant becomes a household name in the NFL