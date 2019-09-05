On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the Dolphins releasing Nate Orchard and why that move makes sense. We also talk about three narratives out there around the Miami Dolphins that need to die and go away. They are 1) The Dolphins will Tank in 2019 AND 2020 2) The Cleveland Browns Tanked too 3) If Miami drafts Tua the right tackle is more important than the left tackle. All 3 of those things are 100% incorrect and I tell you why and why these narratives that are floating out there need to go away. I also do a quick preview of the Ravens-Miami game and give you my score prediction.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE